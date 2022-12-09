Triple H has given Shawn Michaels "more freedom" than the old regime, according to rising WWE Superstar

Earlier this year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer of WWE and replaced the old regime after Vince McMahon's retirement. Recently, former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes revealed that Hunter has given Shawn Michaels more freedom than ever before.

Last year, Vince McMahon decided to reboot NXT to make it friendlier than the standard product. During the reboot, Shawn Michaels took charge and became the creative head of the developmental brand as he replaced Triple H.

After the new regime arrived, Shawn Michaels was promoted as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and remained with the brand. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Carmelo Hayes revealed that Triple H has given the Heartbreak Kid more freedom to run the developmental brand:

"I don't see a huge change. I mean, necessarily. I think now more it's like Shawn has a little bit more freedom that he didn't before. You know, with Hunter and Shawn being so close, it's more of a collaborative effort. You know where there's like, 'Hey, we're gonna do this' and I don't know if it's necessarily like, 'Hey, can I do? I don't know, I really don't know. "[From 7:33 to 7:56]

Hunter and Michaels are currently set to close 2022 as NXT Deadline will be the last Premium Live Event of WWE for the year.

Shawn Michales reveals why he has a close connection with Triple H

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are two of the biggest stars created in WWE. Apart from their stardom, the two have been the closest of friends for over decades since their early years in the business.

Hunter and Michaels have faced each other numerous times but never left each other's side. Speaking on imPaulsive, Michaels revealed why he has such a close connection with The Game:

"I know everybody can only see him now as the head cheese, but he wasn't then. I was the top dude at that time and he was the guy still waiting for his first break, and he was a friend of mine. He was the best friend of the most hated guy in the company and in the business. And he never left my side." [H/T - Sportskeeda]

The two currently run weekly and monthly shows in WWE as creative heads of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

