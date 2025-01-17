Triple H gives major Bloodline member a new nickname ahead of WWE SmackDown

Triple H branded a member of The Bloodline "a destroyer" ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Solo Sikoa will be returning to WWE TV tonight after losing the Tribal Combat match to Roman Reigns on RAW earlier this month.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, The Game shared a behind-the-scenes look at Jacob Fatu's entrance. In the video, Triple H walks The Samoan Warewolf through his entrance with Tama Tonga. The Cerebral Assassin noted that Fatu was a "destroyer," and you can check out the video in the post below:

"Every @WWE entrance is an opportunity to show the world ‘who you are.’ In Jacob Fatu’s case, it’s a destroyer," he wrote.

Solo Sikoa made several changes to The Bloodline after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso were kicked out of the group, while Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu were named new members of the faction.

Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk defeated Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. CM Punk agreed to compete alongside the OG Bloodline in exchange for a favor from Paul Heyman.

Former WWE writer thanks Triple H following RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo sent a message of thanks to Triple H following this week's edition of RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo shared his reaction to the red brand going off the air thirty minutes sooner than usual this past Monday night. The veteran joked that it was like Christmas morning for him and thanked The King of Kings for ending the show early:

"Bro, I look up, and RAW is over. You had to see my natural reaction. You would've sworn it was Christmas morning, and I was a five-year-old child. I was so giddy and ecstatic that the show ended 30 minutes early. Tremendous." He continued, "Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you, Trips (Triple H)." [From 2:00 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Jacob Fatu debuted for the company last year and has already made a name for himself on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can capture his first singles title in the company this year.

