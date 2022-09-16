Former WWE Champion says Triple H is making the mid-card titles prestigious 

Former WWE Champion The Miz said Triple H is bringing the mid-card titles back to their glory.

The Miz had an interesting year as he started by teaming up with social media star and YouTube sensation Logan Paul. However, he turned on his partner at WrestleMania 38 after the duo defeated The Mysterios. The two superstars settled their feud at SummerSlam, where Logan won his first singles victory over the A-Lister.

Recently, the United States and Intercontinental Championship have taken center stage by being defended in the main events of weekly shows and also appearing on premium live events. Speaking to the New York Post, The Miz said that Triple H is making the titles as prestigious as they once were:

“The people that have fought their way for years upon years upon years, the Harley Races, the Dusty Rhodeses that have held the United States title, you want to ensure you uphold the prestige and history it holds,” Miz said. “I just love the way [we’ve] been able to showcase it.” [H/T - New York Post

The Miz recently faced Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage for the United States Championship. Unfortunately, he was distracted by Dexter Lumis and lost to The Almighty.

Triple H is reportedly changing the look of multiple titles

WWE has often been criticized for its poor design choices for their titles on the main roster. While fans have loved the titles from NXT and NXT UK, the same amount of love hasn't transpired in the major championships on the red and blue brand.

After a seismic shift in the landscape of the company, several new and notable changes are being made by Triple H. According to a new report, the tag titles on the main roster are set to be changed:

"New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps. Women's belts getting colored backing soon."

Currently, Damage CTRL are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and The Usos from The Bloodline holds the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

What other titles do you want to see receive a new design? Sound off in the comment section below.

