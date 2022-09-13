Triple H reportedly making significant changes to multiple WWE championship titles

Triple H has brought in a considerable amount of changes in WWE following the regime shift from Vince McMahon. With many stars coming under the company's roster again and creative changes transpiring backstage, it looks like multiple championship titles could also be going through some significant design shifts.

The championship titles that might change are the current WWE tag team championship belts for both men and women. The men's unified tag team titles are currently held by The Usos. Meanwhile, the women's tag titles, after seeing some controversy, are being revitalized, having been won by IYO Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL on the previous episode of RAW.

However, Dan Beltzer reported on social media that the unified tag team titles' new look will be based on the existing design and that the women's tag team titles will receive color backing soon.

"New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps. Women's belts getting colored backing soon."

We'll have to wait and see what the new look for the tag team titles will be, once they're finally approved by Triple H and the company.

Wrestling veteran blasts Triple H for disappointing WWE Monday Night Raw episode

Vince Russo is not impressed at all with the new Head of Creative's direction for the recent Monday Night RAW episode.

The King of Kings took the helm of creative shortly after the retirement of Vince McMahon in July 2022. Ever since then, many fans have favored the Cerebral Assassin's booking with viewership for both RAW and Smackdown increasing significantly.

However, it seems that the Game has not managed to win over everyone with his creative bookings, especially Vince Russo. The former WCW writer put Triple H on a blast over on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW stating that the new Chief Content Officer is booking shows with the mindset of a wrestler, and not as a writer:

"Triple H is not lazy. That's one thing Triple H is, he's not lazy. He's a hard worker. He's got the same Vince McMahon work ethic. I'm not saying any of that at all. He's a wrestler, he's putting on a wrestling show. That's what this is. He's got no experience as a writer, he doesn't know how to develop characters nor storylines. So he's putting on a one hundred percent bonafide wrestling show because he is a wrestler." [13:30 - 14:03]

Do you agree with Vince Russo's comments regarding Triple H? Let us know in the comments section below

