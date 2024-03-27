"Triple H is grooming him for a title run," "He deserves it" - WWE fans react to 3-time champion's current run

WWE is less than two weeks away from WrestleMania in Philadelphia and the management is pushing new stars in the mix for the product following the biggest event of the year. Fans recently reacted to the 3-time champion's current run on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this month, Ricochet started a short feud with the members of The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. The former North American Champion got a victory over JD McDonagh during a Gauntlet match. Later, he defeated Dominik Mysterio and McDonagh in a one-on-one contest.

The former Intercontinental and United States Champion has captured gold on WWE's main roster, but the star wasn't booked well under the previous regime. Fans recently reacted to the steady booking of the 35-year-old star and believes that a push is in order following WrestleMania XL.

Check out some reactions below:

The 35-year-old WWE star currently holds three victories against the members of The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see what the management does with Ricochet following the events of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

WWE Hall of Famer names Ricochet and AJ Styles as potential opponents for WrestleMania

Kurt Angle is often regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. The Olympic Gold medalist has dominated the sport across promotion during his tenured career as an active performer. Unfortunately, the veteran didn't get to end his career on a high note.

Kurt Angle faced Baron Corbin at the Grandest Stage of Them All at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The match marked the end of Angle's career as an active performer and retired in the grandest way possible. However, the former six-time World Champion wanted to face John Cena in his final match.

During a conversation on The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about a potential return to in-ring competition. During this, he stated that he would like to face wrestlers like Ricochet or AJ Styles who could carry him during the match.

AJ Styles was one of Kurt Angle's biggest rivals during their time on TNA IMPACT. Meanwhile, Styles and Ricochet have feuded in WWE during their time on Monday Night RAW for the United States Championship before the Pandemic Era. It will be interesting to see what the management does with the star on the red brand.

What are your thoughts on Ricochet? Sound off!

