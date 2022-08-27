Triple H is elated after WWE personality re-signs with the company

WWE head of Creative Triple H shared his excitement over NXT commentator Wade Barrett re-signing with the company.

Wade Barrett made his main roster debut with the other contestants of NXT as the Nexus. The faction proved to be one of the most dominant factions in all of WWE. He has also won the Intercontinental Championship five times and the 2015 King of the Ring tournament. Barrett is currently part of the commentary team of NXT alongside Vic Joseph.

Shawn Michaels recently took to Twitter to announce that the five-time Intercontinental Champion had re-signed with the company. Triple H retweeted and mentioned his pride in having Barrett on his team.

"Proud to have @StuBennett on our broadcasting team and looking forward to many more years of working together! #WWENXT," The Game wrote.

Wade Barrett responds to Triple H's tweet; fans react

Upon reading The Game's tweet, Wade Barrett thanked him.

"Thank boss! Thrilled to be on the team.. onwards & upwards! #WWENXT," he replied.

One fan replied to Barrett's tweet, appreciating his work with fellow commentator Vic Joseph.

Some fans wanted to see the former Intercontinental Champion return to the main roster.

Fans also wished they could see Barrett wrestle again.

Agus. @AgustinArcas98 @TripleH @StuBennett Take him to the main roster, we want to see him wrestle again. DO IT. @TripleH @StuBennett Take him to the main roster, we want to see him wrestle again. DO IT.

Some also wanted to see other commentators return to WWE Television.

Dbo @nomadbo @TripleH @StuBennett @TripleH bring back Nigel mcguines I loved his commentating style and enthusiasm for love of pro wrestling and Mauro ranello as well @TripleH @StuBennett @TripleH bring back Nigel mcguines I loved his commentating style and enthusiasm for love of pro wrestling and Mauro ranello as well

straightup10 @blueblade664 @TripleH @StuBennett Nice to see barett staying in wwe. He's very good at his job. Hopefully he comes back to wwe too ! His commentary is incredible @TripleH @StuBennett Nice to see barett staying in wwe. He's very good at his job. Hopefully he comes back to wwe too ! His commentary is incredible https://t.co/TFw6sS1YP0

Fans also wanted to see the return of Bad News Barrett:

GRIM @GrimsToyShow @TripleH @StuBennett WE WANT SOME BAD NEWS to come back PLEASE @TripleH @StuBennett WE WANT SOME BAD NEWS to come back PLEASE 😀😀🔥🔥 https://t.co/VuVMctG9hJ

Fans didn't forget to appreciate Triple H taking over the creative of WWE.

Darby Blxck @JadedDarbyE @TripleH @StuBennett Triple H, thanks to you taking over, I've been watching WWE again for the first time in years. You're legendary. @TripleH @StuBennett Triple H, thanks to you taking over, I've been watching WWE again for the first time in years. You're legendary.

MAP @Shane_Maples @TripleH We as fans are proud to have you steering the ship! @TripleH We as fans are proud to have you steering the ship!

Wade Barrett has not wrestled since 2016. He decided to take a break from wrestling to pursue a career in acting. In a recent interview with BTSports, Barrett addressed the possibility of returning to the squared circle and mentioned fans might see a return "if the right opportunity presents itself" at his door.

Do you think Wade Barrett made the right choice by re-signing with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Viewers at home usually miss out on some of the insane moments that take place during the non-televised shows. Check out some of the most bizarre moments during a live show.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy