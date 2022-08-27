Triple H is elated after WWE personality re-signs with the company

WWE head of Creative Triple H shared his excitement over NXT commentator Wade Barrett re-signing with the company.
Wade Barrett made his main roster debut with the other contestants of NXT as the Nexus. The faction proved to be one of the most dominant factions in all of WWE. He has also won the Intercontinental Championship five times and the 2015 King of the Ring tournament. Barrett is currently part of the commentary team of NXT alongside Vic Joseph.
Shawn Michaels recently took to Twitter to announce that the five-time Intercontinental Champion had re-signed with the company. Triple H retweeted and mentioned his pride in having Barrett on his team.
"Proud to have @StuBennett on our broadcasting team and looking forward to many more years of working together! #WWENXT," The Game wrote.
Wade Barrett responds to Triple H's tweet; fans react
Upon reading The Game's tweet, Wade Barrett thanked him.
"Thank boss! Thrilled to be on the team.. onwards & upwards! #WWENXT," he replied.
One fan replied to Barrett's tweet, appreciating his work with fellow commentator Vic Joseph.
Some fans wanted to see the former Intercontinental Champion return to the main roster.
Fans also wished they could see Barrett wrestle again.
Some also wanted to see other commentators return to WWE Television.
Fans also wanted to see the return of Bad News Barrett:
Fans didn't forget to appreciate Triple H taking over the creative of WWE.
Wade Barrett has not wrestled since 2016. He decided to take a break from wrestling to pursue a career in acting. In a recent interview with BTSports, Barrett addressed the possibility of returning to the squared circle and mentioned fans might see a return "if the right opportunity presents itself" at his door.
