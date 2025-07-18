Triple H is harming the pro-wrestling world with new WWE move, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Since his ascension to power, Triple H has led several changes in WWE's trajectory and schedule. A new step of his, however, in the form of a show, is disregarding the business of other promotions, or so veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks.

WWE: Unreal is an upcoming Netflix show set to premiere on July 29. The show will apparently delve into the backstage workings of the business, following stars behind the scenes and explaining the creative process. According to Bill Apter, this will inadvertently harm other promotions that do not want this information to be shared with the audience.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter stated:

"Keep in mind that this is WWE and it's not really representative of the whole wrestling business. I am sure the people in Japan, people in Puerto Rico, even AEW, would not go along with this. Again, there is tons of little independent federations that can say, 'we don't do it like WWE does. It's just that they are finally ripping the lead off pro-wrestling and it was something I never wanted to see happen,'" Apter said. [2:12 onwards]

Jake Roberts has also criticized the new WWE show

According to legend, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, the decision to go ahead with the new show is considered outright foolish.

Speaking on The Snake Pit, Jake explained that this would irreparably hurt the business, which should not be worth any amount of profit.

"Oh well, they’ve done everything else and made money with it. They might as well do that too… I think it’s foolish. I don’t think that product will ever warrant enough money being made for the damage that it’ll do. So, that’s just my own thoughts."

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the fans will like the new show when it premieres.

