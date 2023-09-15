"Triple H hated him," "At least Vince used him" - WWE Universe reacts to a recent report on 35-year-old star

Triple H's new WWE regime hit a reboot on several top stars who were heavily featured on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown under Vince McMahon's creative leadership. Fans recently reacted to a recent report on Elias' status with the company.

Last year, Triple H took over the creative for weekly shows when Vince McMahon left WWE for a while. Elias, who was Ezekiel at the time, was written off for weeks before he returned, and Kevin Owens sent him packing from weekly television for good.

According to a recent report from BWE, Elias is without a professional contract and is no longer with WWE. There were speculations on what the company will do with Elias, and it might become clear in the coming days. Fans recently reacted to Elias' contract situation.

Elias was not used as a staple on the main roster after Triple H's new regime arrived. The Drifter was last seen in May 2023 when he took part in a Battle Royal on Monday Night RAW as a free agent. It will be interesting to see what he does next in the world of professional wrestling.

What did Elias do in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

Last year, Elias went away for a while and was replaced by his brother, Ezekiel, after WrestleMania 38. He feuded with Kevin Owens for a while on Monday Night RAW before the arrival of the new regime. After Triple H's new regime came into power, Ezekiel was written off from weekly shows.

A couple of months later, Elias returned with his former gimmick on the same brand. However, The Drifter was never pushed or played a prominent role in the brand. Later, the company teased the idea of a tag team with him and Rick Boogs on Monday Night RAW.

However, Triple H's new regime didn't push the idea to a complete fruition, and the two ended up going their separate ways. Later, he became a free agent during the annual WWE Draft but made sporadic appearances for the company.

Elias faced a similar fate in the then-black and gold brand, which was also under Hunter's creative leadership. In the end, he lost a Loser Leaves NXT match and made his way to the main roster under Vince McMahon's regime.

What are your thoughts on Elias? Sound off in the comments section below.