Triple H heaps praise on Ben Carter after his NXT UK debut

Ben Carter made his surprising in-ring debut on this week's episode of NXT UK. He unsuccessfully challenged NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin in the main event. Carter has already caught the attention of the WWE Universe, and WWE COO Triple H was also impressed with his performance.

Following the match, Triple H took to Twitter to sing Carter's praises. As "the Father of NXT," Triple H often works closely with the brand's brightest stars. Naturally, he paid close attention to Carter's first appearance on NXT UK, and he urged fans to do the same.

A match that if you have not seen, you should go and watch on @WWENetwork immediately. #NXTUK continues to deliver and this main event was no different featuring a star-making performance from @bencarterbxb... #JustTheBeginning #WeAreNXTUK https://t.co/K0AyrN6eOu — Triple H (@TripleH) January 7, 2021

Triple H called Carter's match with Devlin "a star-making performance." He complimented this incredible bout, and the former WWE Champion said that the contest was NXT UK's latest remarkable main event.

Carter initially challenged Devlin to a match on next week's show. But the champion upped the ante by offering Carter the chance to face him this week. Carter shined in this losing effort, and it looks like he has a bright future on NXT UK.

Ben Carter performed in AEW and IMPACT before he debuted on NXT UK

Ben Carter in AEW

Last year, Carter was one of the top free agents in wrestling. His standout performances made him a hot commodity. At the time, it was reported that he likely would have signed with AEW last year if not for his visa issues.

Working in NXT UK eliminates that obstacle. Plus, Carter's lifelong dream has always been to work for WWE, so this situation worked out for all parties involved. The fact that Carter received a title shot in his debut suggests that Triple H and other executives think highly of Carter. In 2021, he could become a breakout star with NXT UK.