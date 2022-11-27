Triple H heavily praised 35-year-old superstar's performance after WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

Survivor Series WarGames has made it to the history books as another win for the new regime. During the press conference, Triple H heaped high praise on the returning Becky Lynch, who entered WarGames for the first time.

Last night, Becky Lynch made her in-ring return to WWE with Team Belair for the event. In the closing moments of the match, she jumped out of the cage and put Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai through the table before covering the latter for the win.

During the Survivor Series press conference, Triple H praised the former Women's Champion for her excellent performance. Here's what he had to say:

"The level of commitment that comes from our talent, for things like that is tough for people that aren't doing this, they don't have that level of physicality that don't do this on a daily basis to understand but my hats off to The Man. Hats of to Becky for stepping in this matter coming off that injury and to everybody that was out there tonight. This is not an easy thing to do and they knocked it out of the park." (From 0:37 to 1:03)

It will be interesting to see what's next for Becky Lynch after her stellar performance at Survivor Series.

