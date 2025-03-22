"Triple H hired him to lose," "They're burying him" - Fans react to 35-year-old WWE star's run

WWE has many notable names, and most of them are seeking to punch their tickets for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Andrade's absence from Friday Night SmackDown and questioned his booking under Triple H's creative regime.

Earlier this year, Andrade approached Humberto Carrillo and it looked like he was going to feud with Legado Del Fantasma. However, the 35-year-old WWE star's run hasn't been memorable, nor did he achieve any notable heights in the Stamford-based under Triple H's creative regime.

Recently, Andrade posted images from Italy as the company has been touring all over Europe heading into WrestleMania 41. However, many noted that the former United States Champion has been missing from the shows, and many questioned Triple H's booking of Andrade under his creative regime.

Some fans even blamed Charlotte Flair for Andrade's absence from the weekly product. The two reportedly separated in the latter half of 2024, and this became public in January 2025.

What's Andrade been doing in WWE under Triple H's regime?

Last year, Andrade made his long-awaited return to WWE when he appeared at the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event and competed in the Men's Rumble match. He soon joined Friday Night SmackDown and entered into a feud with Legado Del Fantasma as he sided with the Latino World Order.

Later, he teamed up with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania XL and defeated Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. After the event, he remained on the blue brand and eventually captured the WWE Speed Championship from Ricochet in June 2024.

The star spent the summer feuding with Carmelo Hayes in a 'Best of 7' series and even unsuccessfully challenged LA Knight for the United States Championship. Later, he lost the WWE Speed Championship to Dragon Lee and has been losing matches on Friday Night SmackDown.

In 2025, he only had four matches, and one win came from The Miz when he defeated The A-Lister on Friday Night SmackDown. Almost a month ago, he had a one-on-one match against Jacob Fatu, which he lost. Has Triple H been misusing Andrade since he returned to the Stamford-based promotion? The jury's still out.

While he captured a new title and had some of the best matches on television, Andrade has gotten enough spotlight on himself as a singles star. Moreover, losses against superstars with bigger storylines have ruined his momentum on Friday Night SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see what he does next.

