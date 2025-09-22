Triple H has HUGE plans for Gunther, reveals veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther might not currently be active in WWE, but Triple H has huge plans for him. The star may be set for an enormous run.

Vince Russo was on the most recent edition of BroDown with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he discussed the best heels in the business. He mentioned MJF and then spoke about The Ring General and how WWE was treating him. He said that it was very wrong for the star to lose to Sami Zayn, and he expressed his issue with that.

"I do watch WWE, and I am a fan of Gunther. But they do not book Gunther as a great heel, Mac. When Gunther loses to Sami Zayn, come on, bro, like stop."

Russo went on to answer Mac Davis' question about the booking of the former world champion. He mentioned how the star was on the sidelines, and this was so that the King of Pops could bring him back to a big reaction from the fans. By the King of Pops, he meant Triple H, as he has previously spoken about how The Game, in his role as the head of the creative team in the company, has planned huge returns for stars.

"He's on the sidelines, so the King of Pops can use him as his next big pop."

For any quotes taken from this article, please credit and link to Sportskeeda and provide H/T.

Triple H has kept Gunther away from WWE after losing the World Heavyweight Title

The Ring General last wrestled in WWE at SummerSlam, where he faced CM Punk.

Punk was able to win the title from him there, although he ended up unable to retain it. He lost it to Seth Rollins, who cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase soon after.

At this time, The Ring General has not been heard from. It remains to be seen what he does when he returns and how Triple H is planning the in-ring return of the star.

