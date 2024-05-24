Triple H hypes up brand new WWE championship's first-ever title defense

Triple H's new WWE regime has drastically improved the weekly and monthly products with new changes across both brands. The King of Kings recently hyped up the first-ever title defense of the Speed Championship.

Earlier this month, WWE crowned its inaugural Speed Champion after hosting a short tournament on X. Ricochet became the first champion after he defeated Johnny Gargano in the finals. The championship and the show were exclusively made for X as a part of their collaboration with the Stamford-based company.

After the crowning of a new champion, several stars competed in a contender's match to challenge the champion. Today, Triple H hyped up the upcoming and first-ever title defense of the newly introduced championship, as Ricochet battles it out against Tyler Bate.

"Today, the #WWESpeed Championship will be defended for the first time ever. Tyler Bate challenges reigning champ @KingRicochet at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, exclusively on @X," he wrote.

Triple H made a game-changing announcement ahead of WWE King & Queen of the Ring 2024

The Game surprised the audience by bringing back the King of the Ring tournament and introducing a new Queen of the Ring tournament after WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

The King of Kings and the creative team have worked well to book the entire tournament, as it feels more important and prestigious than its previous iterations under the old regime.

However, Triple H made a game-changing announcement ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring finals at the titular Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. The Cerebral Assassin announced that winners of the respective tournaments will get a guaranteed title shot.

Moreover, the title shot won't be on the weekly shows, as the winners will face the champions at The Biggest Party of The Summer in Ohio. The event is set to take place in the first week of August 2024.