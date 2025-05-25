Triple H hypes up "dream" match in WWE

Triple H promoted an upcoming WWE match today on social media. The company is on the road to Money in the Bank 2025 next month at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

The promotion announced the acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend last month in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE and AAA will be working together at the Worlds Collide PLE on June 7, where Chad Gable will be squaring off against El Hijo del Vikingo. Triple H took to social media today to hype the upcoming match.

The King of Kings referred to the bout as an "absolute dream main event matchup," and you can check out his message in the post below.

"On June 7, #WorldsCollide like never before... including @vikingo_aaa vs. @WWEGable in an absolute dream main event matchup. @WWE x @luchalibreaaa Are you ready?" Triple H wrote.

The promotion is coming off a successful Saturday Night's Main Event show last night in Tampa, Florida. Bronson Reed and Cody Rhodes returned during the event last night. It was announced that John Cena and Logan Paul will be teaming up to battle Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank next month.

Bill Apter suggests WWE could purchase another promotion

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that WWE could purchase another promotion following the acquisition of AAA.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter hinted that the company could potentially acquire Puerto Rican promotion World Wrestling Council.

"Yesterday, before we were taping this, that Carlito is going to be doing some shows for his father's company, World Wrestling Council. Now I had mentioned on this show a few weeks ago, that I have a feeling that now they've bought AAA, I think the next step is maybe buying the World Wrestling Council. In the old days, Vince McMahon would just go in and purchase it, "my territory''. TKO doesn't operate that way. They've bought AAA, I have a feeling with Carlito going down to Puerto Rico, a deal would be made to financially compensate Carlos Colon Sr. and the other people who own World Wrestling Council," Apter said. [From 8:50 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Triple H serves as the company's Chief Content Officer. It will be interesting to see if The King of Kings has any surprises in store for fans at Worlds Collide next month.

