Triple H hypes up major match before brand-new WWE champion is crowned

With Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the helm of WWE, it's a whole new ball game! The Chief Content Officer is going all out to introduce a brand new champion.

WWE Speed is a new, fast-paced wrestling program by the company that airs exclusively on social media platform X. The first round of semi-finals saw Ricochet defeat JD McDonagh of Judgment Day to advance to the finals of the tournament.

Today, The King of the Kings took to X/Twitter to promote the second round of semi-finals between Bronson Reed and DIY member Johnny Gargano. The winner of this contest will challenge The One and Only to become the inaugural WWE Speed Champion:

"One spot remains, and it all comes down to @JohnnyGargano and @BRONSONISHERE. The final #WWESpeed before the first-ever WWE Speed Championship Match drops today at 12pm ET/9am PT exclusively on @X.," he wrote.

Triple H has made a mistake with the 29-year-old star following WWE Draft, according to veteran

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about a major flaw in The Game's booking after Carmelo Hayes was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

The former NXT Champion went one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Despite losing the bout, Melo put his best performance against The American Nightmare.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter explained that Carmelo Hayes should have lost to Cody with a controversial ending. The veteran explained it was probably not the best finish by Triple H and WWE's creative:

"No, to me, I think Cody is a, he is a student/professional wrestler. He likes the back and forth and for the guy to give him some trouble, and he comes back and holds. I think it made it look competitive, competitive. But I hated to see Carmelo Hayes lose on the first night in there officially... I hated to see him pinned. I would rather have some sort of controversial ending so they could have done it again," said Apter.

The WWE Universe has to wait and see who will emerge victorious between Reed and Gargano to face Ricochet for the Speed Championship.