Triple H hypes up major WrestleMania 41 showdown with nickname reveals

WWE is less than one month away from WrestleMania 41, and Triple H continues to surprise fans and superstars with big reveals and announcements. The Chief Content Officer and his team are busy finalizing the card for Night One and Night Two of 'Mania, and his latest reveal is for one of WWE's most highly-anticipated matches in some time.

Gunther and Jey Uso are set to lock up in their fourth televised singles match at WrestleMania Vegas. The current World Heavyweight Champion retained the Intercontinental Championship over Uso on RAW in February 2024, then beat him in a King of the Ring semifinal match last May. Gunther retained his current title over Jey at SNME in January. The tag team veteran earned another title shot by winning the Royal Rumble.

The Ring General and Main Event Jey are now The Destroyer and The Entertainer. Triple H took to X tonight to share the new promotional poster for Gunther vs. Uso at WrestleMania. He pointed to Jey's fan support and Gunther's dominance.

"Entertainer vs. Destroyer. With a universe behind him, Jey @WWEUsos challenges the unstoppable @Gunther_AUT at #WrestleMania," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Uso defeated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory in recent RAW singles bouts but will team up with a mystery partner to face them both tomorrow night. Gunther has recent RAW wins over Otis and Akira Tozawa. He returned to SmackDown last week to defeat NXT Tag Team Champion Axiom in another non-title match.

Updated lineup for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its 41st annual Showcase of the Immortals event in 28 days, live from Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Below is the updated lineup:

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

WWE's return to Vegas will be historic for many reasons. This will be Tiffany Stratton's debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All, while John Cena will perform at 'Mania for the final time as he's retiring later this year.

