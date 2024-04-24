Triple H hypes up the upcoming debut of brand-new WWE championship

WWE's landscape is ever-evolving under Triple H's new regime. Today, The King of Kings was seen promoting the upcoming debut of a new championship in the Stamford-based promotion.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the company was set to expand its reach by creating content exclusively for X. The birth of Speed hasn't surprised the audience, as content consumption has evolved drastically, and the company is aware of the trend.

Today, Triple H promoted the semi-finals between Ricochet and The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh and promoted the upcoming debut of the Speed Championship. The new title hasn't been revealed yet, but the company is a few matches away from crowning its inaugural Speed Champion:

"Today, @KingRicochet and @jd_mcdonagh kick off the first-ever #WWESpeed Semifinals... with the opportunity to compete in the first-ever WWE Speed Championship Match on the line. The race continues... 12pm ET/9am PT exclusively on @X"

Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed will be the second semi-final match before the winners from their respective brackets face each other for the new title.

Triple H unveiled two new sets of titles on WWE RAW and SmackDown

Triple H has largely contributed to the product after retiring from in-ring competition. The Game has used his decades of experience to improve the creative quality of the weekly product across both brands.

Last year, Triple H tweaked a few titles on the main roster when he introduced three new titles and revived the World Heavyweight Championship. Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and Asuka received new titles, and Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Earlier this month, the management was finally able to split the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XL. A-Town Down Under and Awesome Truth became the new SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Champions, respectively.

Over the past week, new WWE Tag Team and World Tag Team Championships were unveiled on SmackDown and RAW, respectively. The titles under Triple H's era have changed compared to the previous regime.

What are your thoughts on the Speed Championship? Sound off!