Triple H hypes WrestleMania rematch set for WWE RAW

Triple H hyped a major WrestleMania rematch set for tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW. The company is currently on the road to Royal Rumble 2025 next month.

Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of the red brand, The King of Kings took to social media to promote a marquee match scheduled for tomorrow night's edition of RAW. Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL last year to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, and the two stars will be squaring off in a rematch tomorrow night on RAW.

Triple H hyped the match today on social media and noted that McIntyre and Rollins were two of the best stars in the company.

"Two of the best. At their best. Rollins. McIntyre. TOMORROW NIGHT. A #WrestleMania rematch that anyone who wants to be at the top of @WWE should be watching…Live on #WWERaw. @netflix," Triple H wrote.

Drew McIntyre's reign as World Heavyweight Champion didn't last long, as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Scottish Warrior a few minutes after he captured the title. CM Punk defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW's debut on Netflix earlier this month.

Former WWE writer thanks Triple H for RAW ending early

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently thanked Triple H for this past Monday's edition of RAW going off the air early.

Last week, RAW went off the air thirty minutes earlier than usual, and Vince Russo was thrilled about it. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo sarcastically thanked The Game for the show's ending early and said that it felt like Christmas morning.

"Bro, I look up, and RAW is over. You had to see my natural reaction. You would've sworn it was Christmas morning, and I was a five-year-old child. I was so giddy and ecstatic that the show ended 30 minutes early. Tremendous." He continued, "Thank you, thank you, thank you. Thank you, Trips." [From 2:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Both Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have announced they will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match on February 1. It will be interesting to see which star emerges victorious in the WrestleMania rematch tomorrow night on RAW.

