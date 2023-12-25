"Triple H did the impossible," "100% needs to happen" - WWE Universe reacts to a recent report on major changes to the main roster

Over the past year in WWE, Triple H has been making creative choices as the company's Chief Content Officer. However, The Game recently got full creative control without any outside interference heading into the new year. Fans rejoiced and reacted to a report that will bring major changes to the main roster.

In 2022, Vince McMahon's regime decided to unify championships on the main roster, which led to The Usos becoming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The decision worked for a while, but it became tedious as the number of tag teams and factions grew on both brands under Triple H's regime.

According to a new report from BWE on X, the management is planning on splitting the titles on the road to WrestleMania 40. It means both brands will have their own tag team titles shortly. Fans reacted to the recent report and rejoiced over the possibility of new titles.

Check out some reactions below:

The Judgment Day is the only two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and recently defended the titles against the Creed Brothers. There are numerous ways that the company can split the titles, and fans are excited to see it happen in the coming year.

Triple H created more factions on WWE SmackDown to possibly revive the tag team division

The state of tag teams in WWE was horrendous under the previous regime, as there were a handful of teams left on the main roster. Later, Triple H's regime kicked in, and things started to change on both shows in the coming months.

The Game made major changes, which included new men's and women's championships across both brands. However, fans wanted another massive change, which was to split the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships and for each brand to have its own set of titles.

Sadly, the decision wasn't made at the time, and stables started to grow on both brands in the coming months. The change hasn't stopped, as Karrion Kross teased, teaming up with the Authors of Pain and Santos Escobar aligned with Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza.

A new report does state that Triple H and management are finally planning on making the change, but it's not confirmed at the moment. It will be interesting to see when the company returns to having brand-exclusive titles, as the roster is currently stacked with talent from around the world.

