Triple H has an interesting one-word message about John Cena's possible babyface turn

Triple H seemingly teased John Cena's babyface turn, even though we're only a month and a half into his heel run. He had an interesting comment to make with a one-word message.

On an appearance on the High Performance podcast, Triple H was asked in detail about the John Cena heel turn and how it came about. Confirming that it was his idea, he also revealed that Cena was a consummate professional and was very open to the idea despite admitting that he didn't expect Triple H's pitch for his turn at the Elimination Chamber.

When asking whether Cena could possibly turn face again, Triple H simply said, "maybe", but also stated that Cena is open to retiring as a heel:

"Who knows, maybe by December, does he see the light and become a good guy? Maybe. Does he retire as a bad guy? He's open to it." (32:45-32:53)

You can watch the full video below:

John Cena is making one last appearance on the road to WrestleMania 41

WWE fans can be relieved that there will be a little bit more told about the Cody Rhodes-John Cena story. The consensus largely seemed to be that, barring his third appearance, the follow-up to Cena's heel turn has been underwhelming.

While the third appearance certainly garnered a reaction, one such confrontation on the road to WrestleMania has left a lot to be desired. While that was officially his last advertised appearance until WrestleMania, WWE announced that the 16-time World Champion will be back on the go-home episode of SmackDown on April 18th.

It's unconfirmed at this point as to whether WWE was waiting for him to confirm his availability or not, but that will most definitely serve as the boiling point of their rivalry before they step into the ring in the main event of WrestleMania 41. They will headline night two on Sunday.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out. One can only assume that it will be the main event segment of the night.

