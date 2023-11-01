Triple H invites megastar to appear at WWE WrestleMania 40

Triple H has offered an invitation to a megastar to appear at WWE WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

WWE is gearing up for Crown Jewel 2023 this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns is set to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight on November 4, but as of now is not scheduled to appear at Survivor Series 2023 on November 25. Seth Rollins is also scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at the premium live event this weekend.

Although WrestleMania 40 will not take place for another 158 days, Triple H is already making plans for the event. Former NBA MVP and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been fined for using a DX taunt during a recent basketball game.

Triple H took to social media to react to Embiid getting fined and extended an invitation to the megastar for him to appear at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

"Hey @JoelEmbiid - I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly...", he posted.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praises Triple H

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently praised Triple H for how SmackDown is structured.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell expressed his approval of The King of Kings' creative team using segments to focus on multiple superstars rather than just one, referring to Bobby Lashley's appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect. Mantell stated that it was a formula that worked in the past, and The Game is now using it today.

"I think it helped both sides. It helped the Street Profits, and it helped Waller. It helped them. Because this is, they got the win, which they needed to win. They involved everybody else. And, it's basically, if you paid attention years ago to WWE, this is the formula they use. It's just a formula. They used to do this years ago and Triple H apparently has paid attention to it." [25:42 – 26:25]

The promotion has brought in many stars from outside the world of professional wrestling as of late. Only time will tell if Joel Embiid will make an appearance at next year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

