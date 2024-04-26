Triple H was involved in major power struggle, says released WWE star; many superstars suffered

While Triple H may now be in charge of WWE, such was not always the case. The ex-star turned head of creative held an enormous WrestleMania, featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, and many more, with immensely positive fan feedback. A released WWE star has spoken about a serious power struggle within the company.

Cameron Grimes was recently released from the company, which left him extremely emotional.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Grimes discussed the power struggle within the WWE, which led to many stars' suffering.

As per Grimes, Triple H and Vince McMahon were still struggling in WWE and were battling each other last year at this time. He said that, as he came up, The Game was not in charge then, and Vince still had a lot of power. As a result, for stars who were supported by the current head of creative, it was a bad time to come to the main roster.

McMahon supported his own people, and as a result of the struggle, those "Hunter guys" ended up without much to do. He felt that it was a bad time for many such stars to come up to the roster.

"What happened was, as soon as I got brought up there, was the struggle between the two. Hunter wasn't really in charge yet. Vince was still kinda in charge. There was still that battle going on between them. You were either a Hunter guy or a Vince guy. At the time, Vince was still in charge, being a Hunter guy didn't really help you that much, during that period." (35:41 - 36:10)

Triple H is now very much in charge of WWE's creative

With Vince McMahon now gone from the company, he's no longer involved with how stars are treated.

Instead, The Game now decides what happens within the company and how stars are booked. This has resulted in a lot of positive feedback about the storytelling, especially with the recent huge success of WrestleMania 40.

It remains to be seen how Triple H plans to move forward now that WrestleMania is done, but a Draft is coming up now to shake things up.

