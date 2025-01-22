Triple H has irrevocably damaged Bayley on WWE RAW, says former manager

Bayley was one of the most noteworthy names who changed brands via the Transfer Window. She is now officially a member of the RAW roster. This week marked her return to the red brand, and right off the gate, she lost to Nia Jax, who is still signed to SmackDown.

Tommy Carlucci was baffled by Triple H and his band of creatives for booking The Role Model in that spot when it could have been anybody else. In the latest episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci and former manager Jonathan Coachman are on the same page discussing the failure of the Transfer Window.

The Coach stated that WWE "killed" the 35-year-old's credibility when they had her announce her participation in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match and subsequently lose to Nia Jax:

"And then that finish. You killed Bayley, who just did an interview saying, 'How about I go back-to-back at the Royal Rumble?' You can't beat somebody clean and say, 'Yeah. We're going to put her over at the Royal Rumble,'" Jonathan Coachman said.

Tommy Carlucci added to it, noting that it could have been a fresh start for The Role Model, who has been losing a lot since dropping the Women's Title last summer:

"They just totally sc**wed up Bayley. How do you bring her over to RAW — it's a fresh start for her, right? And then you lose clean in your very first match? What did you do to Bayley right then and there?" Tommy Carlucci wondered. [From 9:58 to 10:31]

The Role Model may also have ignited a new rivalry upon her return to RAW. However, it is not against a member of the red brand's roster. She shared a cryptic message following this week's show while highlighting her loss to Nia Jax and her altercation with former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

Bayley will join Nia Jax at the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

Unlike in the men's division, so far, only two women have announced their participation in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match: Nia Jax and Bayley. Both women have wrestled countless times within the last several months, with The Irresistible Force coming out on top almost all the time.

It was Nia Jax who crushed The Role Model's dream run as Women's Champion at the 2024 SummerSlam. The former hugger won the belt at WrestleMania after winning last year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

