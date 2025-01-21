Bayley sends a cryptic message after igniting a new rivalry upon her arrival at WWE RAW

In the wake of the new year, former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has decided to move to Monday Night RAW. Adam Pearce made the announcement this week. Unfortunately, her first night on the red brand did not end well for her.

Nia Jax defeated The Role Model in a match, after which The Irresistible Force was made Rhea Ripley's next challenger for the Women's World Championship. Their bout was made official for Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25.

An interesting detail during Bayley's match with Nia Jax was the involvement of former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The two had recently gotten into an altercation on the Tuesday show. Perez was evidently in favor of the Anoa'i family member winning.

At one point during the bout, The Role Model knocked out Perez with an elbow. This could be a sign of things to come for the newest member of the RAW roster. Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a cryptic message highlighting her interactions with the NXT import and Nia Jax:

"'What I fear is not the enemy’s strategy but our own mistakes' - Pericles #rawonnetflix #wweraw @wwe @wwe_on_netflix," Bayley wrote.

Roxanne Perez only recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Guilia. Her potential rival on the main roster had targeted her on social media recently, claiming that she has maxed out on growth.

Bayley makes Royal Rumble announcement; CM Punk welcomes her to WWE RAW

Bayley's days on SmackDown hit a roadblock after she was crushed by Nia Jax numerous times. Even after the Women's Title changed hands, she failed to defeat the new champion, Tiffany Stratton. The title contest on January 17 marked her final appearance on the blue brand before she became an official member of the RAW roster.

After Adam Pearce made The Role Model's move official, CM Punk welcomed her to the show. Taking to Instagram, The Best in the World claimed that RAW got "cooler" with the arrival of the former WWE Women's Champion:

"RAW just got cooler! Welcome to Monday, @itsmebayley," wrote CM Punk.

Where things go from here for The Role Model bears watching. Meanwhile, she also announced her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble on February 1. She had scored the victory last year for the first time in her career. The 35-year-old went on to win the world title from Iyo Sky at WrestleMania in April. Could she repeat her success from the previous year?

