Bayley fires personal shots at 23-year-old WWE star following major altercation

Bayley has a massive opportunity in line when she challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown. Ahead of her match, the Role Model made an appearance on NXT, where she entered into an altercation with former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

Bayley and Perez took shots at each other before a brawl broke out between both women. The Role Model has been sending fierce and bold messages to the 23-year-old star ever since.

Reacting to a recent fan tweet, the former Women's Champion took a shot at Roxanne Perez for her height, stating that a person stops growing after a certain age. This has garnered a lot of attention among millions around the world, with a match between both women anticipated some time in the future.

"Well yeah, once you reach a certain age you stop growing. She can’t change it, That’s just life," wrote the former Women's Champion.

Bayley teased her WrestleMania 41 feud on RAW

The feud between Bayley and veteran commentator Michael Cole has become a major attraction for millions around the world. Their rivalry dates back to the Thunderdome Era, when the Role Model reigned as the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

During the recent episode of WWE RAW, the Role Model was in attendance along with the fans, when she had an interaction with Cole. The former Women's Champion cut a promo on the veteran, eventually leading to fans addressing Cole as an "idiot."

Following the incident, the Role Model took to Twitter and teased a match with the veteran at WrestleMania, stating that she doesn't have any plans for the Grandest Stage of Them All yet.

While a match between both veterans seems unlikely, time will tell what WWE has in store for the Role Model at WrestleMania.

