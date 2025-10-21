Triple H issues statement after AJ Styles suddenly wins a title in WWE after 4 years 

  • home icon
By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 21, 2025 05:16 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

AJ Styles may have failed to defeat John Cena at Crown Jewel 2025, but he had lots to celebrate this week on WWE RAW, where he and Dragon Lee became the new World Tag Team Champions. Triple H shared a backstage picture with Styles and Lee and put over both performers for their massive accomplishment.

The Phenomenal One and Dragon Lee ended Finn Balor and JD McDonagh's 112-day World Tag Team Championship reign in a memorable contest on RAW that brought the house down. While many had been critical of Balor and McDoangh's title reign as it included just a handful of defenses over the last four months, one can hope Styles and Lee will put their gold on the line more often.

WWE CCO Triple H, as always, later posed with the new champions backstage. He shared the pictures on his social media platforms and lavished praise on both AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for their efforts. Check out his tweet below:

"Two different generations…one goal. Congratulations to the new World Tag Team Champions@AJStylesOrg&@dragonlee95#WWERaw," tweeted The Game.

The victory on RAW also marked Styles winning gold in WWE for the first time in over 4 years, as the last time he held a title was in 2021, when he was the RAW Tag Team Champion with Omos.

AJ Styles has confirmed his plans to retire in 2026

If John Cena's upcoming WWE retirement in December wasn't enough to turn fans into an emotional mess, AJ Styles has also confirmed his plans to walk away into the sunset for good in 2026. The news is altogether more disheartening as Styles seems to be in the form of his life, as evidenced by his instant classic with Cena at Crown Jewel 2025, and the tag team match on this week's RAW.

However, The Phenomenal One has made up his mind to leave wrestling on a high, and there's no doubt WWE would give him a fitting farewell deserving of his stature. The World Tag Team Championship win on RAW could only be the beginning of Styles tearing the house down regularly on Monday Nights.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
