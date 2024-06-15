Triple H issues statement on major WWE Clash at the Castle title change

WWE is currently presenting its inaugural Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE. The big event from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow has featured a packed night of action in and out of the ring. Triple H just issued a statement on the result of a key match on the show.

The second match of the night saw Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. The Unholy Union used the massive hometown reactions from their fellow Scots to win the Triple Threat over former champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, plus the team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. They also received a post-match celebration with flowers and greetings from family.

Triple H took to X after the match and congratulated The Unholy Union, declaring their victory massive and statement-making. The Chief Content Officer included one of his signature backstage photos with the new champions.

"Congratulations to @IslaDawn and @wwe_alba on a massive, statement-making hometown victory. What a night for your NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

There's no word yet on who will challenge Dawn and Fyre as they kick off their first-ever main roster title reign. The Scottish superstars spoke to Cathy Kelley backstage after the match and promised to hold the gold for a long time.