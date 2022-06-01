Former champion believes Triple H was jealous of his WWE group

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas thinks Triple H was jealous of Team Angle in 2003.

Team Angle was one of the most dominant stables in the history of SmackDown. Wrapped around in gold, Kurt Angle, Shelton Benjamin, and Haas were the top stars in their division. However, the group didn't last long as it disbanded in less than six months.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes' Liam Alexander-Stew, Haas spoke about how the faction split up too soon and the competition it faced from RAW:

“But man, I mean, we were frustrated. We’re like, Why would you guys split us so soon when we were rocking and rolling? I mean, I knew on the other side, on Raw, they had Evolution. We were competing against them, but our ratings were doing well and I think at the time they had four people in their group. We had three and I think we just clicked so well."

The 50-year-old also claimed Triple H is the potential reason why the stable was disbanded in no time.

"I think maybe there’s some jealousy on the other side. This is getting over more than we thought it would be, you know, when you had Triple H running Evolution and he’s like, Well, no one can be better than me.” (H/T ITR)

It would have been interesting to see the group run a little longer and possibly be as big as Evolution.

Triple H had two runs with Evolution

The King of Kings has been a part of WWE for over two decades. He has been a part of several high-profile stables such as DX and The Authority. However, Hunter's stint with Evolution stood out as it gave two top stars to the company.

Batista and Randy Orton joined Evolution soon after they graduated from OVW. The two stars had a bright future ahead as they were mentored by Triple H and Ric Flair. After Orton won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2004, The Game turned on him and removed him from the group.

A similar fate was in store for Batista when he won the 2005 Royal Rumble match. The Animal attacked both his mentors and challenged Hunter for the world championship at WrestleMania 21 and won.

The stable had a small reunion in 2014 when they began working with a new generation of superstars and stables, such as Daniel Bryan and The Shield. After two consecutive losses from The Shield, the faction finally disbanded. It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer returns to form a new group in the future.

