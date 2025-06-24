Triple H kept his long-term promise to wrestling legend: "I haven't forgotten what I told you" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran and ex-WCW wrestler Konnan recently spoke about his discussion with Triple H. The legendary star met with WWE's Chief Content Officer long before the AAA acquisition.

WWE recently agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The deal was announced during the WrestleMania 41 weekend. The two companies put up their first joint premium live event, Worlds Collide, this month.

During an exclusive interview with veteran journalist Bill Apter, Konnan recalled meeting Triple H at Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction in 2023, where Triple H expressed his desire to work with the legend. The following year, the two crossed paths again at WrestleMania, and Hunter stated that he had not forgotten his commitment. Konnan mentioned that he waited for the opportunity, and it finally arrived when WWE acquired AAA.

"I did the Rey Mysterio induction speech maybe two or three years ago. Then, after the speech, Hunter said something like, 'We'll be working together in the future.' Something like that. I was like, okay, that's cool because I wanted to work with Dom and Rey. Then, two years ago, I was backstage in Philadelphia, because they had WrestleMania there, right? I was backstage with X-Pac. He saw me backstage with X-Pac, and he goes, 'I haven't forgotten what I told you.' I was thinking to myself, there's no reason this guy needs to bullsh*t me, right? So I waited and waited and waited, and this was it." [From 1:00 onwards]

With WWE now having a stake in AAA, it will be interesting to see what new storylines and crossovers can happen between the two promotions.

