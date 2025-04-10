Triple H was the key behind 7-time champion's return to WWE

WWE has evolved as a product under Triple H's creative leadership, dominating the market worldwide. Recently, the multi-time Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano revealed that The Game facilitated his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

In December 2021, Grayson Waller attacked Johnny Gargano with a steel chair and wrote him off television. Johnny Wrestling spent months away from the Stamford-based promotion and returned to the company after Triple H became the Chief Content Officer.

In a video on WWE's YouTube channel, notable names detailed the best advice they received from Triple H. During this, the former NXT Champion, three-time North American Champion, and three-time Tag Team Champion revealed that The Game was the key figure behind his return to the Stamford-based promotion in August 2022.

"I've been very lucky to work very close [sic] with Triple H. He and I worked very close together in NXT for a very, very long time. And then I left WWE for a bit and he was the reason I came back because I've the utmost belief in him, not just as a leader, but as a human being as well. And I've been very, very lucky to get a lot of little nuggets and trinkets of information from him throughout these years," Gargano said. (From 04:37 to 04:59)

What did Johnny Gargano do in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

After returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022, Johnny Gargano worked on Monday Night RAW as a singles performer. In the following year, he reunited with Tommaso Ciampa and re-formed DIY on the main roster.

Unfortunately, Gargano and Ciampa initially failed to make a mark on the red brand. However, the two were able to turn the tables when they were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. They even captured the Tag Team Championship from A-Town Down Under.

Upon losing the title to The Bloodline, the duo slowly turned heel. The tandem captured the championship for the second time from the Motor City Machine Guns. Earlier this year, DIY lost the gold to the Street Profits on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

