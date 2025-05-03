Triple H was the key behind ex-WWE star's transition into an on-screen valet

Triple H has helped several WWE talents find their footing in the company as the creative leader of the product. Recently, Danielle Moinet, fka Summer Rae, revealed how The Game helped her become a full-time on-screen valet following her main roster debut.

Summer Rae made her main roster debut as Fandango's dance partner in 2013. According to Rae, she wasn't originally selected for the role, and it was a last-minute decision, as the original dancer could not travel.

In an interview on The Wrestling Classic, Rae revealed that after she debuted and had the segment with Chris Jericho and Fandango, she received a crash course from Triple H on how to valet a superstar on television.

The assistance from The Game allowed her to transition into a new role with Fandango. It took the management a few months before Summer Rae had a proper singles match on WWE's main roster.

"The Internet was so happy, next week we go home, I'm not on TV. Internet loses their mind. It's before Give Divas A Chance, so it's before we knew that WWE cared about socials so then one week went by, maybe two, I got called up and Hunter said, 'okay, The only reason you're here is because the internet lost their mind. Watch Chyna in DX, see how she valets, emulate what she does,' which I thought Chyna, I couldn't take my eyes off Chyna. So it was a bad example is what he said. He just was like, I always want you a little bit behind Dango. I always want you looking at him, never into the camera. So in that moment, Hunter gave me a quick crash course of valeting and I never left," Rae said. [H/T - Fightful]

Summer Rae hasn't competed in WWE since 2022

After a long run with WWE from 2011 to 2017, Summer Rae was released from the Stamford-based promotion. Upon her release, she had a short stint on the independent circuit but shifted her focus towards other aspects in her professional life.

However, she didn't leave the company on bad terms and made a return to WWE for the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022. Unfortunately, she didn't win the gimmick match.

It'll be interesting to see if she makes another appearance in the Stamford-based promotion.

