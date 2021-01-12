Triple H to kick off tonight's WWE RAW

WWE has done a good job this afternoon of keeping the WWE Universe up to date on the changes to tonight's RAW. The latest announcement reveals that none other than Triple H will kick off the show tonight.

Ironically, last week on WWE's The Bump, Triple H joked that he had been used as an "in case of emergency: break glass" for the company over the years. After the Drew McIntyre announcement today, it certainly seems like this could be another one of those instances.

The following is a statement from WWE's website regarding the return of The Game.

"Triple H will return to the red brand tonight to kick off tonight's RAW. What will The Game have to say following a shocking RAW Legends Night? Don't miss The King of Kings at 8/7 C on the USA Network."

What will Triple H have to say tonight on WWE RAW?

With Triple H opening tonight's RAW, the question of what he will say and do is already being feverishly discussed by the WWE Universe on social media.

There are many directions WWE could take Triple H's appearance on the show tonight, but which will they choose?

WrestleVotes reported earlier that the company was looking for a suitable replacement to face Randy Orton in tonight's main event. Therefore, it is not out of the realm of possibility that fans could see The King of Kings lace his boots up to have another match against his long-time nemesis.

But it's also possible that he could be there to announce who Orton will be facing tonight. Perhaps for an occasion such as this, they could bring over someone from SmackDown or even NXT due to the situation's nature. Only time will tell.

Source - with Drew McIntyre out, WWE is keeping Randy Orton in tonight’s main event and are working on finding a suitable replacement to match up against the College Football Championship Game. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 11, 2021

Why do you think Triple H is on RAW tonight? What do you hope to see him say or do? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.