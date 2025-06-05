Triple H doesn't know what he's doing; WWE veteran explains why

A wrestling veteran recently went off on Triple H's handling of WWE's product. The King of Kings took over the creative responsibilities in 2022 following Vince McMahon stepping aside.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Vince Russo stated that WWE has been suffering from a lack of leadership since McMahon's departure, leading to a decline in accountability and quality. He criticized Triple H's management, believing that he lacks the necessary understanding to run the company effectively.

"Vince McMahon is not there anymore. You don't have a captain of the ship. You don't have anybody there keeping people in line and watching over people, and demanding excellence from people. And I'm just watching a show that, to me, consists of people that don't know what they're doing. At the top of that list being Triple H. I don't think this guy knows what he's doing," Russo said.

The former head writer for World Wrestling Entertainment used the example of Becky Lynch, who, once a revered babyface, was now a despised heel. Yet, her entrance theme, which used to be popular for fans to sing along with, had remained the same. Russo was pointing out certain nuances that someone like The Game possibly did not understand enough.

"First of all, bro, Becky [Lynch] is a heel now... So, what's the first thing? First thing is you hear Becky's music that was developed when Becky was a babyface. So here comes Becky [hums her theme music], so here she comes out of the gate with a babyface feel... They [WWE] didn't change the entrance. She's the heel with the same music, and everybody is programmed to sing along." [From 02:22 to 04:25]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Vince Russo shares one more reason why Triple H and WWE are failing

In the same episode, Vince Russo pinpointed an area of weakness concerning Lyra Valkryia. The veteran observed that the current Women's Intercontinental Champion's recent work demonstrated a lack of readiness for the position she was in.

According to the former WWE writer, Triple H was making a mistake by placing Lyra Valkyria in the top spot due to her inability to effectively "cut a promo" with emotional depth.

"Number two, Lyra Valkyria—if she hadn't already last week, as a producer, she showed me she is not ready for that spot. She does not belong in that spot. She does not know how to cut a promo. There's no emotion," he said. [From 04:28 to 04:55]

Meanwhile, fans will have to wait and see if The Game has any surprises in store for the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live event.

If you use the quotes above, please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

