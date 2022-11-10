"Triple H knows the audience" - WWE legend is optimistic about 38-year-old star's prospects on RAW (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell thinks Triple H gets the audience's pulse and that he could book Baron Corbin to succeed in WWE with a new iteration of his character.

Since he assumed power, The Game has brought many changes to WWE's roster, with many performers undergoing character transformations. Nikki Cross, Bray Wyatt, and Dominik Mysterio, among others, have explored different facets of their character. The list also includes Baron Corbin, who shed his Happy Corbin gimmick to join forces with his new on-screen manager JBL on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he always felt something was "missing" in Baron Corbin. However, he's optimistic that JBL could turn the tide and bring The Lone Wolf back on track.

"Well, it can't hurt him. Now, I don't know if he can go up for good. There is something missing with Corbin. I like the story when he went broke, and he was destitute on the street (laughs). But now, Bradshaw is gonna come along; he's going to correct all that stuff and tell him what he should have done," said Dutch Mantell

The former WWE manager further added that the promotion may have mapped out the direction for Baron Corbin and JBL's partnership on RAW. Dutch Mantell mentioned that understanding what the audience wants is paramount in wrestling and that both the WWE Hall of Famer and Triple H are well-versed in that.

"So if you started with a clean slate and they may have a plan, I'm sure they have a plan for it now where they want it to go, but that plan will move, the line will move on where they want to take it, the more they watch it. Triple H is very good, at you know, seizing an opportunity and one thing about wrestling - you have to know your audience and I think JBL knows the audience and Triple H knows the audience," added Mantell (5:50 - 6:47)

Baron Corbin has been on a winning spree on WWE RAW

Corbin and JBL debuted as a pair on RAW in the show's October 17th edition, where the latter dubbed the former as the modern-day "Wrestling God." The Lone Wolf has undoubtedly lived up to this name by accumulating three wins on the trot.

He defeated big names like Dolph Ziggler and Johnny Gargano in hard-fought matches, establishing him as a force to be reckoned with. On this week's RAW, Corbin didn't have to break a sweat as he bested Cedric Alexander in just a little over two minutes. It's safe to assume Baron Corbin will continue to dominate his opponents until a worthy adversary steps up to challenge him.

Do you see Baron Corbin becoming a main event act in WWE with his new gimmick? Sound off in the comments section below.

