"Triple H knows she's talentless", "She is done"- Wrestling world reacts to WWE seemingly snubbing 31-year-old female star

Alexa Bliss' booking in WWE under Triple H's regime has been questionable, to say the least. The 31-year-old was snubbed from the company's latest Women's History Month graphic on Twitter, which caused a huge uproar among fans.

Little Miss Bliss is currently off TV programming after losing her match against Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble. She has been stalked by Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt since the latter's return. The mysterious figure also made his presence felt after her match at the premium live event.

While the reason for her absence is unknown, it is speculated that she'll be involved in a storyline with Bray Wyatt upon her return.

WWE recently posted a graphic celebrating Women's History Month on Twitter. The picture featured some of the company's most prominent female stars, including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Bayley.

However, Alexa Bliss was nowhere to be seen in the post, which drew the attention of the wrestling world. Here's how fans reacted to the snub:

TU_PrimeMandrews @StroSZN2016 @wrestlelamia I believe she snubbed herself by creating the twisted bliss character. Hard to come back from that. Hopefully she can turn things around. @wrestlelamia I believe she snubbed herself by creating the twisted bliss character. Hard to come back from that. Hopefully she can turn things around.

AlbiA @AlbaniaUre1 @wrestlelamia IMO she is gone from WWE, her recent departure says she is done for @wrestlelamia IMO she is gone from WWE, her recent departure says she is done for

Chris1414 @Chris14149 @wrestlelamia Alexa had been complaining for the past 3 years about not staying home and not doing anything. She actually deserves to be snubbed. @wrestlelamia Alexa had been complaining for the past 3 years about not staying home and not doing anything. She actually deserves to be snubbed.

GenX-Relic @JoshuaE51396105 @wrestlelamia I don't think so. I'm wondering if she's taking time to focus on her new marriage and possibly a family. @wrestlelamia I don't think so. I'm wondering if she's taking time to focus on her new marriage and possibly a family.

Corey Crowley @CoreyACrowley @wrestlelamia No one expected her to ever beat Bianca for the Raw title. She was just a placeholder for someone more popular. I honestly thought it was going to be Rhea but it's now Asuka, so I'm not expecting the Empress to fare any better against B than the Goddess. @wrestlelamia No one expected her to ever beat Bianca for the Raw title. She was just a placeholder for someone more popular. I honestly thought it was going to be Rhea but it's now Asuka, so I'm not expecting the Empress to fare any better against B than the Goddess.

Chris1414 @Chris14149 @Pandis_Hart @wrestlelamia @AlexaBliss_WWE Rest of the time, she was complaining and wanted to be at home. Her reputation is low in the locker room, her matches are all the same through her roots with gymnastics. She took acting classes when the pandemic started, hoping to be seen for films. @Pandis_Hart @wrestlelamia @AlexaBliss_WWE Rest of the time, she was complaining and wanted to be at home. Her reputation is low in the locker room, her matches are all the same through her roots with gymnastics. She took acting classes when the pandemic started, hoping to be seen for films.

Alexa Bliss also reacted to WWE snubbing her

Alexa Bliss has been a mainstay on WWE programming since making her main roster debut. The 31-year-old is a multi-time Women's Champion and is widely popular among fans.

Little Miss Bliss being left out of the graphic celebrating Women's History Month came as a shock to many. However, the former RAW Women's Champion was not surprised by it.

Triple H has made a lot of efforts to improve the company's women's division since taking over the reins of the creative department. However, Alexa Bliss' booking in recent months has not been well received by the majority of fans. Many believe that she needs to be kept away from the 'spooky' Bray Wyatt storyline.

Little Miss Bliss, meanwhile, has stated in the past that she loves playing a darker character. Alexa added that she has been talking about new tweaks to her character with Triple H.

The 31-year-old has been targeted by Bray Wyatt ever since the latter's return to WWE at Extreme Rules. The Eater of the Worlds has not come face-to-face with her former ally yet, but that could change in the coming months.

It'll be interesting to see what plans Triple H and co. have in store for Alexa Bliss upon her return to TV programming.

