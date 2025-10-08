"Triple H lacks creativity," "It's time to scrap it" - WWE fans lash out ahead of Crown Jewel 2025

  • home icon
By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 08, 2025 18:36 GMT
Triple H on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE Crown Jewel in Perth is set to take place in a few days, and fans have lashed out at the company, especially at the Triple H-led creative regime, for poorly booking the women's division based around the Women's United States Championship.

Last year, WWE introduced two new titles on the main roster for the women's division. The red brand got the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and the blue brand became the home to the Women's United States Championship. The management held tournaments across both brands to crown the inaugural champions.

Recently, a harrowing statistic came to light as the Women's United States Championship hasn't been defended on a premium live event since Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida. Moreover, the fans lashed out at the company for not having the title defended in Perth and sticking to their 5 match card rule.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Fans have expressed their frustration regarding the division and the lack of creativity around the title, which was introduced less than a year ago. It'll be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative regime plans on making any adjustments to the card days before the event.

Another title won't be defended at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

WWE generated enough hype around the introduction of two new divisions for the women's roster with the addition of the Women's Intercontinental and United States Championships on respective brands. However, both titles took a backseat following their debut.

While the Women's Intercontinental Championship revolved around a heated storyline between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega won the title from Chelsea Green and lost it in a few weeks to Giulia. Since The Beautiful Madness won the title, she hasn't defended it at any WWE premium live event.

Elsewhere, Becky Lynch recently revealed on Monday Night RAW that she needs to reevaluate everything and won't be heading to Perth. The segment was seemingly done to reveal that The Man would not be in Australia to defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

She recently lost a match to Maxxine Dupri via countout, which technically grants Dupri a title shot for defeating the champion. It'll be interesting to see what the management has in store for The Man and the Women's Intercontinental Championship following their trip to Australia.

