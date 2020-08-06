Triple H lays down the challenge for a match between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee

We could actually end up seeing Pat McAfee take on Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE NXT, Triple H joined ESPN's Get Up on Thursday morning, in order to make a massive announcement with regards to the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX.

After the heated confrontation between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee in the closing segment of this week's WWE NXT, Triple H has now extended an invitation for the latter to face Cole in the ring at TakeOver: XXX.

During the interview, Triple H pointed out how Pat McAfee's dream was always to be a WWE Superstar and despite becoming one of NFL's toughest kickers of all time, the former Indianapolis Colts sensation has always craved the spotlight.

If @PatMcAfeeShow wants to be "famous," @TripleH is ready to make it happen...



Triple H just told @GetUpESPN that he's challenging Pat McAfee to a match against @AdamColePro at #NXTTakeOver: XXX!!! — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 6, 2020

'The Game' further added that if McAfee wants to be famous, then he will get his opportunity on the 22nd of August at NXT TakeOver: XXX in a match against former NXT Champion, Adam Cole. (H/T: Fightful)

"There is one thing about Pat McAfee that everyone should understand; Pat grew up dreaming about being a WWE superstar. It is everything he thought he would ever be as a kid. He ended up in the NFL and one of the most successful and toughest kickers ever, but his dream was to be in WWE. The spotlight is really what he craves. It's all about Pat McAfee. That's a good thing, but in this situation, he is craving this spotlight and he is doing it by going after Adam Cole. He is in his head. Pat McAfee wants to be famous, I can make his dream come true. You wanna be famous? We have a big TakeOver on August 22, put your money where your mouth is. Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole."- said Triple H.

The rivalry between Pat McAfee and Adam Cole

Pat McAfee and Adam Cole's rivalry has been building since 2018. However, it wasn't until recently that things actually heated up between the two. A few weeks ago, Adam Cole was a guest on Pat McAfee's Radio Show where the former NXT Champion had a fallout with the former NFL player.

Advertisement

The leader of The Undisputed Era lashed out at his rival on-air before walking out of the show after McAfee had taken multiple jabs at Adam Cole. The latter, however, did apologize for his actions. But fast forward to this week's episode of WWE NXT, and McAfee punted the former NXT Champion in the face. It still remains to be seen what Pat McAfee's response to Triple H's challenge will be.