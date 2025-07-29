Triple H was legitimately unhappy with Tiffany Stratton in WWE

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Jul 29, 2025 13:38 GMT
Triple H and Tiffany Stratton [Image credits: WWE on YouTube and Tiffany's IG]

Triple H was unhappy with Tiffany Stratton, Netflix's WWE: Unreal docuseries has revealed. The docuseries, which released on July 29, is giving fans an insight into WWE's creative process as well as snippets from backstage leading up to WrestleMania 41.

WWE's biggest premium live event of the year saw Tiffany Stratton defend her Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. While The Buff Barbie emerged victorious, the feud gained attention for an infamous promo segment between the two stars on the April 4 episode of SmackDown in the build up.

As things got heated between the two, Stratton said Charlotte was "0-3" at marriages, a reference to The Queen getting divorced three times. This didn't sit well with Charlotte and backstage the feeling was that Stratton went too far.

In episode 5 of WWE: Unreal, titled "WrestleMania," Triple H is seen in gorilla position with Bruce Prichard and others while they are discussing the promo. After it was brought to The Game's attention that Charlotte was upset with the divorce reference, he conveyed that Stratton needed to apologize to her.

"So, I need Tiffany to understand that's obviously not how we do this. So she needs to go to Charlotte and apologize, and they need to get on the same page," HHH said. [From 1:00-1:10]
While it is unclear when Tiffany ended up apologizing to Charlotte, the two stars seemed to have worked out their differences and put on a solid match at WrestleMania 41.

The build up to their match was filled with heated promos but that segment on SmackDown crossed a line that Triple H didn't approve of.

Ric Flair called out Tiffany Stratton over the infamous promo

Tiffany Stratton's promo with Charlotte Flair garnered a lot of attention and Ric Flair recently addressed what he thought of it.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Nature Boy didn't mince any words while refereing to Stratton's comments on his daughter's personal life.

"I’m embarrassed for her. I’m not gonna say anymore because I don’t want it to affect anything but, that was the cheapest shot I’ve ever heard in my life... Well, whatever it was, it was hurtful. If it was a shoot, that’s even worse, because that’s nothing to joke about,” he said.
Stratton is set to defend her title against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam this weekend.

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Edited by Arsh Das
