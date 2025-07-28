  • home icon
  • Ric Flair calls out WWE champion for comments about his daughter Charlotte

Ric Flair calls out WWE champion for comments about his daughter Charlotte

By Robert Lentini
Published Jul 28, 2025 19:38 GMT
Ric Flair made some interesting comments today. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Ric Flair called out a WWE star for their comments about his daughter, Charlotte Flair. Alexa Bliss and The Queen are currently in a tag team on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show today, The Nature Boy reacted to Tiffany Stratton's comments about The Queen getting divorced three times. The WWE Women's Champion mocked Flair's relationship history during their rivalry earlier this year and went on to defeat her at WrestleMania 41 to retain the title. Ric Flair claimed that Stratton's comments were a cheap shot, and he was embarrassed for her.

"I'm embarrassed for her. I'm not going to say anymore, I don't want it to affect anything. That was the cheapest shot I've ever heard in my life," said Flair. [From 0:10 - 0:27]
Helwani then noted that he wasn't sure if the segment was a work or shoot, and Flair responded by suggesting divorce was not something to joke about.

"Well, whatever it was, it was hurtful. And if it was a shoot, that's even worse. Because that is nothing to joke about," Flair added. [0:36 - 0:45]
The 39-year-old and Alexa Bliss will be challenging The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship this weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

Ex-WWE writer comments on Charlotte Flair's partnership with Alexa Bliss

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently commented on Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair forming a tag team on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, the wrestling veteran stated that the company was trying to turn Flair babyface, and that was why she had been paired with Bliss. However, Russo noted that he still didn't understand the storyline behind the two stars deciding to form a tag team.

"This is their attempt to make Charlotte Flair babyface by giving her a rub with Alexa Bliss. However, there’s no story here. Alexa Bliss, there has been no explanation of why she’s saddling up Flair. Give me something man. She’s not trying to really befriend Charlotte. She’s just showing up wherever Charlotte is. Give me something, give me a reason first that so I can understand, wrap my head around it." [14:53 onwards]
You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

It will be interesting to see if Flair and Bliss can capture the Women's Tag Team Championship at WWE SummerSlam against the Judgment Day members.

