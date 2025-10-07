Triple H was legitimately upset at 40-year-old star “going into business for himself” in WWE

Two superstars gaining traction and popularity with the WWE Universe surprisingly exited the company earlier this year. The names in question? Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux. Appearing on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kross and Scarlett delved into a variety of topics: their exits from WWE, their post-WWE endeavors, and rampant speculation regarding their not re-signing being a work.

Among those topics was Karrion Kross's "shoot promo" the day after WrestleMania 41, where he supposedly went into business for himself, or so some people, including Triple H, thought. Kross had gone on a rant about being a good soldier and getting released back in 2021, vented frustrations about how he was being positioned and presented in WWE, and said, "guy in the suit and tie in the truck, go **** yourself."

Clarifying that it wasn't a shoot and he was given the green light by the producer to go do his thing, Kross shared the aftermath of the promo:

I get a phone call from somebody in talent relations, and he says, 'Creative is not happy. There's heat. They're pissed.' I was like, Well, I apologize about that. Let me go take care of that right now. I have a great relationship with them. They're right across the hall. He's like uh, I said, 'No, no, dude, this is my fault. Let me take care of it. No problem.' I go across the hall. I speak to some of the writers, explain everything. They're like, 'We have no idea what you're talking about. We haven't talked to that guy in two weeks.' Some of them didn't even see it.

Karrion Kross then shared that he was quite confused thereafter, because everything and everyone seemed normal. He tried to get in touch with the talent relations representative in question, and here's what went down, in Kross's own words:

"I think it was like the third day he finally picked up. He's like, 'Yeah, I shouldn't have said it that way. I apologize, it was actually Hunter.' And I was like, man. 'So ,since we spoke, have you talked to Hunter and explained everything to him that I explained to you?' He's like, 'No.' And I was like, so you're letting our boss just sit there and fume for how many days now? You could have just told me this on Monday. He was down the hall. Could go talk to him and just explain all this. This is like a misunderstanding."

What was WWE CCO Triple H's reaction to Karrion Kross's side of the story?

Karrion Kross shared that after getting to know that Paul Levesque was upset with his post-WrestleMania promo, he was prompt to reach out and clear the air. Kross shared,

"So I eventually did speak with Hunter and cleared the air with him, you know, it's a massive company with a lot of different departments, and not all of them are in lockstep with communication. He was super cool about it. Once we spoke to him, he understood where I was coming from. It wasn't like a live thing. It was on YouTube. But just weird, man. That wasn't the first time I got an apology from him."

Speculation regarding Karrion Kross's contract negotiations remained one of the biggest stories leading up to and post his contract awith WWE actually expiring. Most fans and experts believed that a contract either had been signed or would eventually be signed, even if WWE continues to play it up on screen to eventually push Kross more seriously. Instead, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux departed the company with their last appearance being at SummerSlam, and have since begun performing prominently on the indie circuit.

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Karrion Kross also discussed a potential move to AEW.

