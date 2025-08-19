Triple H let his ego ruin popular star's potential WWE career, accuses wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how problems with Triple H could impact a star. Russo was referring to Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux, who parted with the company after their contracts were not renewed.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross mentioned that he was not in direct communication with Triple H. He revealed that his contract negotiations were happening through a WWE representative, and Hunter was not involved in the process. The star also shared details about how he was given 24 hours to accept a new deal, and the offer was rescinded after he asked for more information.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Russo spoke about huge egos in the wrestling business. He noted that Karrion Kross had the potential to be a sure-fire blockbuster hit for WWE. However, the veteran believes possible issues with The Game resulted in the star not getting his deserved push. The ex-writer noted that in the wrestling business, perception takes precedence over money and success, and Karrion Kross was the latest victim.

"It's one of the only businesses where business doesn't supersede everything. Karrion Kross is business. Karrion Kross is money. Obviously, Triple H has a problem with Karrion Kross, and that problem superseded the business and the money." Russo continued, "One guy doesn't have to like you. And it's over. It is absolutely over. And that's what happened here. The guy's got money written all over him. But that was secondary to the way Triple H felt about him." [From 0:38 onwards]

Neither Hunter nor WWE has come out with any official statement on the Karrion Kross situation. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops in the coming months.

