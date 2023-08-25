"Triple H won't let him leave" "Take your time on the decision" - Fans react to Former World Champion debunking reports on exit from WWE

Triple H knows a thing or two about how retirement from in-ring competition in WWE feels after he had his last match in 2019 against Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia. Recently, fans reacted to former World Champion Edge's statements where he debunked reports about his exit from the company.

Earlier this week, a report suggested that Edge is not going to sign another contract with WWE, and that WWE creative believed that he would be AEW-bound by the end of next month when his contract expires. Fans were excited as this meant he would get the chance to reunite with TNT title holder Christain Cage.

Today, Edge uploaded a video on X where he spoke about these reports and rumors and debunked all of them. The Rated R Superstar also made it clear that he has an extension from WWE, but he has yet to decide on what he wants to do with his career going forward.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans showered The Rated R Superstar with nothing but love for coming out and clearing the rumors about his reported status with WWE. It will be interesting to see what Edge does next in his esteemed career as a professional wrestler.

Edge elevated several WWE Superstars under Triple H's creative leadership

Last year, Edge was kicked out of The Judgment Day after Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event when Finn Balor joined the fray. After months of absence, the Rated R Superstar returned to the company under Triple H's new regime and leadership at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

The Rated R Superstar spent the majority of his time on Monday Night RAW while feuding with The Judgment Day. Earlier this year, he returned alongside Beth Phoenix and continued his feud with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley.

Apart from the stable, Edge has elevated several other stars under Triple H's new regime. The Rated R Superstar had a stellar match against former United States Champion Austin Theory. However, A-Town was able to escape with a victory with the help of Finn Balor.

Later, he elevated two more stars before the end of his final contract with the company under Triple H's regime. Last month, he defeated Grayson Waller in the main event of Friday Night SmackDown and he repeated the same feat with former World Champion Sheamus in his home country of Canada

