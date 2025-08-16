Triple H did not like Karrion Kross, claims WWE veteran

A WWE veteran has claimed that Triple H didn't like recently released star Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion's contract expired on Sunday, August 10, leading to his departure from WWE, along with his wife Scarlett.
There has been a lot of speculation about whether their exit is real or a work. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo has blamed the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, for Kross's exit from the company.
On his YouTube channel, the veteran claimed that The Game didn't like Kross because he asked questions and didn't fall in line.
"Triple H did not like Karrion Kross. And I will explain to you why. A lot of it has to do with Karrion Kross having a brain and Karrion Kross having a mouth. So that's a problem right there. The fact that Karrion Kross has a brain and Karrion Kross has a mouth, that's a problem for Karrion Kross. When the boss knows that you're smarter than him, that is the kiss of death," he claimed. [From 22:21-23:09]
Russo mentioned that Karrion Kross was not going to stay quiet if something didn't make sense to him.
"When they know you're smarter than them, that's where intimidation sets in. That's where their insecurity sets in. That's when you've got a problem. Karrion Kross is smarter than Triple H and Triple H knew it," he added. [23:10-23:35]
Doubts loom over Karrion Kross and Scarlett's status as free agents
There has been speculation online that Kross and Scarlett's departure from WWE could be an elaborate work. While Kross has denied that being the case, the rumor mill around their future hasn't stopped churning.
Dave Meltzer, in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), noted that a source from the independent wrestling scene told them that Kross and Scarlett are charging a high fee for appearances.
Meltzer then noted that the same source told them they "weren't buying any of this" as far as their WWE release goes.
