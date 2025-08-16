Triple H did not like Karrion Kross, claims WWE veteran

A WWE veteran has claimed that Triple H didn't like recently released star Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion's contract expired on Sunday, August 10, leading to his departure from WWE, along with his wife Scarlett.

Ad

There has been a lot of speculation about whether their exit is real or a work. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo has blamed the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, for Kross's exit from the company.

On his YouTube channel, the veteran claimed that The Game didn't like Kross because he asked questions and didn't fall in line.

"Triple H did not like Karrion Kross. And I will explain to you why. A lot of it has to do with Karrion Kross having a brain and Karrion Kross having a mouth. So that's a problem right there. The fact that Karrion Kross has a brain and Karrion Kross has a mouth, that's a problem for Karrion Kross. When the boss knows that you're smarter than him, that is the kiss of death," he claimed. [From 22:21-23:09]

Ad

Trending

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Russo mentioned that Karrion Kross was not going to stay quiet if something didn't make sense to him.

"When they know you're smarter than them, that's where intimidation sets in. That's where their insecurity sets in. That's when you've got a problem. Karrion Kross is smarter than Triple H and Triple H knew it," he added. [23:10-23:35]

You can check the video below:

Ad

Ad

Doubts loom over Karrion Kross and Scarlett's status as free agents

There has been speculation online that Kross and Scarlett's departure from WWE could be an elaborate work. While Kross has denied that being the case, the rumor mill around their future hasn't stopped churning.

Dave Meltzer, in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), noted that a source from the independent wrestling scene told them that Kross and Scarlett are charging a high fee for appearances.

Ad

Meltzer then noted that the same source told them they "weren't buying any of this" as far as their WWE release goes.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Vince Russo's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!