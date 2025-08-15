One person isn't "buying" Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE exit - Reports

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are making fresh moves after their WWE exit. There has been ambiguity surrounding their future after their departure from WWE was confirmed on August 10. Many fans still believe it is a work, while there is also a notion that they might be done with the Stamford-based promotion for real.

Now, Dave Meltzer has shed light on how their status as free agents is being perceived on the independents. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Meltzer mentioned that a source from the independent wrestling scene told them that both Kross and Scarlett were charging a "very high price tag" for bookings.

However, Meltzer noted that the same person told them that they "weren't buying any of this," questioning the free agency of the recently released WWE duo. This report adds to the growing skepticism around Kross and Scarlett's WWE departure.

Fans have raised doubts over their exit, believing it could be an elaborate work to fool the audiences, similar to what WWE did with R-Truth a couple of months ago.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kross mentioned that he was offered a new deal and asked to make a decision within 24 hours. But when he wanted to get more details, the offer was eventually rescinded. The Harbinger of Doom also revealed that his wife, Scarlett, wasn't offered a new contract.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett's post-WWE appearance announced

While the legitimacy of Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE release remains under scrutiny, the duo has been announced for a big appearance this fall.

They will be a part of The Big Event NY, appearing at the EXS Entertainment x Sports Expo on November 15. The event will take place at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York.

The Big Event took to Instagram to reveal the news.

"Major Guest Announcement! Tick tock... The countdown is on! The most talked about couple in pro wrestling is coming to The Big Event EXS, KILLER KROSS AND SCARLETT BORDEAUX!!!" they wrote in a post.

As Karrion Kross and Scarlett keep things under wraps, fans will be eager to see what is next for the wrestling couple.

