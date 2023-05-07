Triple H 'likes' tweet about AEW's TV ratings

WWE legend Triple H recently 'liked' a fan's tweet about Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.

AEW is doing incredibly well in regards to the ticket sales for the upcoming All In event, set to emanate from Wembley Stadium on August 27, 2023. The massive number of ticket sales for the show isn't sitting well with AEW's detractors.

One such fan recently shared a tweet reminding AEW that the company still had 30000 seats to fill for the event and highlighted the promotion's declining viewership. In response, a user defended AEW and mentioned Warner Bros. giving the company another show. Interestingly, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H 'liked' the tweet. Check out the tweet below:

"Dude. If they’re doing so poorly, why did Warner just give them another show? Tv ratings are an outdated way to view popularity, in todays world of cord cutting. WWE has less than half of what they got 10 years ago, but are more profitable than ever."

You can head over to this link to see the 'like.'

Triple H has talked about AEW on various occasions in the past

Back in early 2019, The Game took a shot at All Elite Wrestling. At that point, AEW was a few weeks away from presenting its very first pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing. The former WWE Champion joked about Vince McMahon buying AEW.

Later that year, Triple H opened up about the jibe during a media conference call. Here's what he said:

"Billy's [Gunn] there. There's kind of this moment where if you don't sort of say there's an elephant in the room, everybody sort of goes, 'Well, how come they didn't mention the elephant in the room?' It was nothing more than that. And to be honest, with DX if you don't do that then we're sort of not doing what we do. Trust me, a lot of that was also not necessarily laid out and planned." [H/T Comicbook]

In response to the Hall of Famer's comments, Cody Rhodes took a shot at The Cerebral Assassin during his entrance at Double Or Nothing 2019. Rhodes smashed a throne before his match against Dustin Rhodes, seemingly sending a message to the former WWE Champion.

What do you think about Triple H 'liking' the fan tweet about AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

