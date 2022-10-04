Former WWE Superstar gives honest take on huge recent Triple H creative decision

Former NXT UK Superstar Wild Boar recently gave his thoughts on Triple H's announcement of WWE taking its third brand global.

The British performer worked in WWE for four years in NXT UK, which saw The Game look to expand the product to a much larger audience. After Hunter became the company's new chief content officer, the Hall of Famer recently announced that NXT would be rebranding from a UK-based show to a European one.

During a recent interview with Ringsiders Wrestling, Wild Boar spoke about how he heard of NXT Europe and how he feels about the upcoming show.

"It was kind of briefly mentioned towards the end when the call came. We didn't know too much about it to be honest with you. Still don't." Wild Boar added, "You've got to be sensible with it," he said. "You don't know what point in your life you're going to be in if an offer comes along. So I can't say yes, I can't say no. All I'm saying is you know, regardless if I'm involved or not, I feel like NXT Europe could be a pretty cool thing." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

With NXT UK only just having disbanded, it may be some time before Triple H and the rest of his creative team bring NXT Europe to the WWE Universe.

Triple H on his global plans for NXT

As somebody who has brought international stars like Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther into WWE, the King of Kings is well aware of the vast amount of talent outside of the United States.

Speaking to LadBibleTV, the14-time World Champion laid out his plans for NXT Europe and an eventual World Cup that would see the best of the best international stars compete with one another.

"So, NXT Europe, NXT Australia, NXT South Africa, South America, Mexico, [we will] eventually build that into a global system that will lead to almost a World Cup scenario," Triple H revealed. "The World Cup finals for NXT will one year be in London, the next year maybe Mexico City, and all the while really what you’re doing is building this fanbase for college football while you’re building stars for the major leagues which is RAW, SmackDown, WrestleMania." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's head of creative, The Game has looked to make his mark in the wrestling business, with returning match types and superstars becoming a common theme under his leadership.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's global plans for NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

