"Triple H won't lose him to AEW," "Such a shame" - WWE Universe react to major star's comments regarding his contract

Superstars have previously picked working with AEW over returning to WWE under Triple H's creative leadership. Recently, fans reacted to former World Champion Drew McIntyre's statement regarding his contract with the company.

Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre went on a hiatus after WrestleMania 39 and appeared in London to confront Intercontinental Champion Gunther. After Money in the Bank 2023, he feuded with The Ring General but failed to capture the title at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

Previously, there were rumors regarding Drew McIntyre's status with WWE and how he could possibly head to AEW. Recently, he spoke about his contract status with the company under Triple H's regime and revealed that he has no plans of going anywhere at this given time.

Check out some of the reactions below:

A new report suggested that several top stars, including Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Gunther, and LA Knight, have either signed or are negotiating a new contract with WWE. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre stays or decides to leave the company in the near future.

What has Drew McIntyre done over the past year in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

Triple H has been one of the biggest supporters of Drew McIntyre when he signed him for a run with the then-Black and Gold brand. During his time on NXT, The Game made him the NXT Champion when he defeated Bobby Roode. A while later, he was moved to the main roster.

Last year, Triple H became WWE's Chief Content Officer and started to run the weekly shows. He also promoted Shawn Michaels, who is currently running the developmental brand. The company also hosted a huge premium live event in the United Kingdom after Vince McMahon's departure.

Triple H booked Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns in the main event of Clash at The Castle. Unfortunately, Solo Sikoa ruined The Scottish Warrior's moment when he interfered and allowed The Tribal Chief to win. McIntyre spent most of his time alongside Sheamus on Friday Night SmackDown.

After failing to beat Gunther, McIntyre started to team up with Matt Riddle on Monday Night RAW. The duo are currently feuding with The Viking Raiders and The New Day in the tag team division. It will be interesting to see what WWE does with The Scottish Warrior once he signs a new contract.

