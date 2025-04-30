While John Cena's match at WWE WrestleMania 41 with Cody Rhodes was an entertaining affair, veteran journalist Bill Apter has pointed out a major flaw. He recently explained that something noticeable should have been dealt with before the match started.
During the match, several hits had the referee on the receiving end, which led to Cody Rhodes pinning Cena but never technically getting the three-count. Furthermore, Travis Scott had also attacked the referee, allowing Cena to get the upper hand and eventually win the match at WWE WrestleMania 41.
Speaking about it on UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter stated that the referee was knocked out for a little too long, which affected the quality of the match. He said the following about this booking decision by Triple H.
"The referee should have had a physical before this match, so if he was hit with the belt, he wouldn't have lied down for twelve minutes, okay? That's the longest referee knockout from a belt, possibly in pro-wrestling history... So now Cody loses the title, John Cena's got number 17, Cody doesn't show up anymore?" [From 3:27 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what John Cena does next in WWE.
