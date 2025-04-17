Triple H made a star the locker room leader immediately after signing: "He put me in a leadership position"

Triple H put a WWE star in a leadership position shortly after he signed with the company. The star has now spoken about it.

Damian Priest was in an interview with Undisputed, where he talked about his experience in WWE. One of the things he talked about was working with Triple H.

Soon after he had signed with the company, Damian Priest was put in a position of leadership by Triple H. He said that the WWE CCO had faith in him and that when things were going wrong, they would have huge all-in meetings to set things right.

That's when Priest was pointed out by The Game. He mentioned that the talent should handle some of the issues, and the CCO pointed out Priest as the one who should be talking and dealing with it. He also said this when Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era were at their peak, so this made The Archer of Infamy even more honored to be chosen.

“Triple H had faith in me. He put me in a leadership position when I came in. When something was going wrong and we’d have these all-in meetings, he’d say, ‘Let the talent handle this.’ And he’d say, ‘Priest, be the one who talks.’ This was the Adam Cole, Undisputed Era, and there were a lot of stars here. I felt honored.”

Damian Priest has the chance to be the showstopper at WrestleMania 41 after Triple H has booked him against Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest is not going to face Drew McIntyre with a title on the line at WrestleMania 41. The two stars will compete in a Sin City Street Fight.

The two are going to be in a match where their rivalries all come to a head. Both have shown their ability and willingness to take things to the extreme.

Now, it remains to be seen what comes next and whether the two can steal the show when they meet in the ring.

