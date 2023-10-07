"Triple H make the call RIGHT NOW"- Fans urge WWE to bring back released star following in-ring return after over a year

Triple H has re-hired several released stars ever since taking the keys to WWE's creative department. With Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) recently making her in-ring return after over a year, fans have urged Hunter to bring the Australian star back to the global juggernaut.

Cassie was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly six years, with her most notable run coming alongside Billie Kay. The duo, dubbed The IIconics, were prominent members of the tag division and even won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once. However, they were released from their contracts in April 2021.

The duo joined Impact Wrestling after leaving the sports entertainment juggernaut, but they had a short stint with the promotion. Cassie Lee returned to the ring for the first time on October 6 after wrestling her last match in April 2022.

The Australian star competed in World Series Wrestling where she teamed up with AEW's Harley Cameron to defeat The Rebellion's Jessica Troy & Lena Kross. Following Lee's successful return to the squared circle, fans took to social media to urge Triple H to bring back the 30-year-old.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia could be the ideal place for Cassie Lee's return

With WWE heading to Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024, the event could be the perfect place for Cassie Lee's return to her old hunting ground as she is also from the Land Down Under. However, her partner, Billie Kay (aka Jessica McKay), is expecting her first child in December this year and is unlikely to don her wrestling boots anytime soon.

It has been reported before that Elimination Chamber will heavily feature Australian stars, with Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller, and Bronson Reed looking like obvious contenders for the limelight.

WWE is the hottest it has been in many years under the creative direction of Triple H. The company is on a great run of premium live events which can be expected to continue till Elimination Chamber next year. There are also rumors of The Rock showing up at the event. However, nothing is confirmed as of this writing as The Great One just made one appearance on TV programming.

With Cassie Lee making her in-ring return, Triple H and Co. have a great opportunity to surprise the Australian fans and give them a memorable show.

